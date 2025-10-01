Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 1,071 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

