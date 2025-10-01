One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

