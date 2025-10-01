One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

