Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $262,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.