Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day moving average of $296.52. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

