Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7,508.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648,680 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0%

NVO stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.