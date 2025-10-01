iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Purchased by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SWP Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

