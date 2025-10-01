Impact Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

