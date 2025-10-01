Lbp Am Sa Has $16.43 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $346.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

