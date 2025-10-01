Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 306,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114,936.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research upped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

