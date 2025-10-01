Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in GE Vernova by 25.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 37.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

GEV stock opened at $614.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.00 and its 200-day moving average is $494.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.50 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

