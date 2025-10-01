Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total transaction of $550,192.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,736,456.63. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,439,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.3%

CRM stock opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $225.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

