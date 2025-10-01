Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Stock Position Raised by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $111,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,574 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $14,123,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,657.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

