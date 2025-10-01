O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

