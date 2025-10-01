Columbia Asset Management Has $1.12 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CMG opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

