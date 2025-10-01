iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.12.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.