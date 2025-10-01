OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

