Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.