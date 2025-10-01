Forbes J M & Co. LLP Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after buying an additional 803,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,250,000 after buying an additional 300,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.