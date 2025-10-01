OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ENB opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

