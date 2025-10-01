Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,021 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,295,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 112,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

