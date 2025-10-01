iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

