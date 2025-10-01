SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Lessened by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $355.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $355.57. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

