Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,543 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, InvesTrust raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

