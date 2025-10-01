Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $193,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

