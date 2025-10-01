BCO Wealth Management LLC Has $19.26 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

BCO Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCO Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

