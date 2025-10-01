iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Holdings Boosted by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 3.4% of QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,082,000. Crcm LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,168,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

