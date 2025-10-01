Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cintas by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,300,000 after purchasing an additional 432,980 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.94. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.