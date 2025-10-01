First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

