Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,961,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,825 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $172,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $955,286 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

