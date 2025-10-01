Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

