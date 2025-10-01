3,800 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

