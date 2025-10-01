Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

PANW stock opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock valued at $259,210,094 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

