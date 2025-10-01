Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

