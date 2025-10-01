Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 229 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Melius began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.