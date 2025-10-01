Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 559 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

