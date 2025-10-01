Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,198.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $509.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

