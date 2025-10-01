Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

