Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $753.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
