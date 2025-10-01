HCR Wealth Advisors Has $258,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.