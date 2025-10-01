Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $47,628,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

