Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,467 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

