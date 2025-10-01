Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $312,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:APH opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

