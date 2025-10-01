Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 153,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 194,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

