SWP Financial LLC Buys 4,291 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

SWP Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $332.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average of $295.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.