Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119,328.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

