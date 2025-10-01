Rogco LP Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,201,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after buying an additional 216,119 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,449,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

