PFG Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 78.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

