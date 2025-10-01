Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

