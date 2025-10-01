Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $952,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Impact Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VRTX opened at $391.64 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

